H&A Recycling Limited: Company fined for man's death
A company has been fined £200,000 after a worker was crushed to death in an industrial waste compactor.
Dale McCelland, 23, became trapped inside the machine at H&A Recycling Limited in Redruth, Cornwall, in November 2017.
Mr Justice Neil Garnham described the plant's safety standards as "positively Victorian" and "an accident waiting to happen".
At Plymouth Crown Court, the firm admitted corporate manslaughter.
Mr McCelland got inside the machine after it became blocked and a colleague - who was new to the job - accidentally turned it on.
Mr McCelland was discovered when colleagues heard his mobile phone ringing inside the machine, the court heard.
He would have died almost instantly.
The hearing on Thursday was also told neither he nor his colleague had received adequate training.
The judge said: "Never has the cliche an accident waiting to happen been more appropriate. The reality is that employees were allowed to get on with work as they saw fit."
Mr McClelland had a one-year-old daughter with his partner and they were due to get married in 2019.
After the hearing, his partner Cody McClelland said: "He was the glue that held all of us together. I can't say that anybody had a bad word to say about him because he just laughed about everything".
Health and Safety Inspector Simon Jones said "I've been an inspector for 20 years investigating workplace injuries and deaths and what I saw at the plant was some of the worst standards of health and safety I have ever seen."