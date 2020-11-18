Covid outbreak at Kepak meat processing factory in Bodmin
An outbreak of Covid-19 has taken place at a meat processing factory.
Cornwall Council said it was aware of "a number of confirmed cases" at the Kepak meat processing factory in Bodmin.
Additional testing is now taking place on site for Kepak employees and the factory on the Cooksland Industrial Estate remains open.
Neither Cornwall Council nor Public Health England would say how many cases had been confirmed.
Rachel Wigglesworth, Cornwall Council's director of public health, said employees who needed to isolate had already been excluded from work and given support to isolate.
She said: "We have been discussing their ongoing measures to ensure it is safe for staff to attend work as normal."
Kepac said: "The group is working tirelessly to protect its staff as well as ensuring the continuity of secure food supply during this pandemic."