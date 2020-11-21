'Incredible' Perranporth blind girl finishes lake charity challenge
An 11-year-old girl who is blind and has difficulty walking has successfully completed 100 laps of a boating lake over three months.
Teyah Ferry, from Perranporth in Cornwall started the charity walking challenge in August, and completed the final three laps on Saturday.
She has raised more than £3,000 for the Guide Dogs. Earlier this month she was partnered with her own 'buddy dog'.
Her mum Charlie Penna said her daughter was "an inspiration".
Each lap of the lake is about 200m and took Teyah about five minutes to complete.
Teyah was born blind and has Neuronal Migration Disorder which affects her mobility.
She used a cane to complete her challenge, and was cheered on by about 40 people spread out around the lake as she finished.
Ms Penna said: "I'm quite overwhelmed and got a bit emotional on the last lap. It just goes to show how brilliant she is.
"She is so incredible and an inspiration to everybody here, and especially me."
Teyah said she might do more challenges in the future but was "going home for a rest first".