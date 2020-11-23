Cooker deaths: 'Serious failings' by Beko
There were "serious failings" in the way home appliance firm Beko acted when it found out its gas cookers had the potential to emit fatal levels of carbon monoxide, a coroner has found.
An inquest held for five people in Cornwall heard they died after inadvertently turning on their grills, causing the gas to be released.
Coroner Geraint Williams concluded they died as the result of an accident.
The cookers have been linked to 13 other deaths in the UK and Ireland.
Kevin Branton, 32, and Richard Smith, 30, died in 2010 in Saltash, while Maureen Cook, 47, Audrey Cook, 86, and Alfred "John" Cook, 90, died in 2013 in Camborne.
Cornwall Coroner's Court has heard that if the grill was used with the door shut, fatal levels of poisonous gas built up due to a design fault with a rubber seal around the door.
Summing up the six-day inquest, Mr Williams it was "glaringly obvious" a grill might be deliberately or accidentally used with the door closed and this issue should have been recognised by Arcelik, Beko's parent company, which manufactured the cookers.
"This singular failure led ultimately to the deaths of Mr Smith, Mr Branton and the Cook family," he said.
The inquest heard Beko became aware of the first fatality - that of French student Alexis Landry in Ireland - on 13 November 2008.
It was contacted about two further deaths in Doncaster on 1 December.
Mr Williams said Beko's "failure to pursue" more information about the Doncaster deaths was a "serious error".
He found that a delay in Beko sharing information about testing results and further deaths was a "serious failing" and said there was a "lost opportunity" to stop Mr Smith's father from buying his cooker on 31 December - or to obtain his details from the retailer Coop Homemaker in Plymouth, before it went out of business in 2009.
Mr Williams said he would now consider whether to make any recommendations to prevent future deaths.