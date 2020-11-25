More than 100 test positive for Covid at Kepak meat plant
Testing has uncovered 106 cases of Covid-19 at a Cornwall meat processing factory.
Cornwall Council said the employees of Kepak in Bodmin - of which 80-85% were asymptomatic - were now self-isolating at home.
In total, 271 staff members were tested over the past week after a small number initially reported positive tests.
Rachel Wigglesworth, the council's director of public health, said the situation would be monitored closely.
She said: "Outbreaks such as this are always tough for everyone involved, but we have worked with Kepak and our health service partners in taking quick and robust action to help stop the virus spreading."
The council said testing was continuing at the site and anyone identified as a close contact linked to the positive cases would be contacted by NHS Test and Trace.
A spokesperson for The Kepak Group said it was providing support and advice for staff who needed to self-isolate and was working closely with public health teams.
They said : "The Group is working tirelessly to protect its staff as well as ensuring the continuity of secure food supply during this pandemic."