PC had sex with woman in Launceston police station toilet
A police constable is facing a prison sentence after having sex with a crime victim in a disabled toilet at his station.
PC Christopher Wilson, 43, invited the woman to the toilet via text on 2 December, Exeter Crown Court was told.
He told her sex inside the police station in Launceston, Cornwall, was "the naughty bit which makes it more exciting".
Wilson, of Saltash, East Cornwall, admitted misconduct in a public office.
The woman was reporting a crime when Wilson approached her, asking if she wanted to "get with a man in uniform".
She followed him into the unisex disabled toilet where they engaged in sexual activity, the court heard.
Judge Timothy Rose told Wilson he was likely to be sent straight to jail when he returned for sentencing in January.
"Obviously, the court will consider other options but I don't want to mislead you. You must come back realising that prison is very high on the agenda," he said.
Mr James le Grys, prosecuting, said messages were found in which Wilson discussed sex with another woman.
He also sent sexual messages to the woman after she left the police station, the court heard.
Susannah Stevens, defending, said Wilson had not expected the woman to follow him into the toilet but accepted acting improperly when she did.
Wilson remains suspended from duty with Devon and Cornwall Police.