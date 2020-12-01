'Not worthwhile' to reopen tier one Newquay hotel
- Published
A tier one hotel which could reopen when lockdown ends will stay closed due to the loss of potential guests from higher tier areas.
The owners of Best Western Hotel Bristol in Newquay, Cornwall said a combination of cancellations and a lack of new bookings made opening unviable.
They said it was best to close the hotel to "reduce costs and protect the jobs of our loyal staff".
England's regions will be placed in one of three tiers from 2 December.
Cornwall has been placed in tier one which has the most relaxed restrictions.
But those living in a tier two area must continue to follow tier two rules when travelling to a tier one area and those living in tier three should avoid travelling outside of their area altogether.
The hotel's owners said these restrictions "prevent us from hosting our usual Christmas parties and winter functions that keep this business viable".
They added: "We do not consider that we will be able to attract sufficient overnight guests at an adequate average room rate to make opening worthwhile.
"At this time, we propose to remain closed until at least the end of January 2021."
Cornwall, the Isles of Scilly and the Isle of Wight are the only areas of England in the lowest level of curbs - tier one.
The tier system will be regularly reviewed, with the first scheduled for 16 December, so an area's tier level may change before Christmas, Downing Street said.
