Man in 90s dies after three-vehicle Newlyn road crash
- Published
A man in his 90s has died after a crash involving his car, a people carrier and a double-decker bus in Cornwall.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the man was in a red Nissan Micra with his wife when the crash happened on Chywoone Hill, Newlyn, at about 10:30 GMT on Thursday 12 November.
He later died from his injuries. His wife, in her 80s, was recovering in hospital, police said.
Police have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage of the crash.