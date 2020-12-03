Covid marshals to patrol Cornish towns
- Published
Night-time Covid street marshals will patrol Cornish towns and hospitality areas to support residents and businesses coming out of lockdown.
The teams will be out in various places between between 18:00 and 00:00 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Cornwall Council said.
They will give advice and support to people on the necessity of social distancing and the latest Covid-related restrictions.
The marshals will mostly work in pairs.
Councillor Rob Nolan said: "These measures will help the night-time economy reopen safely in the run up to Christmas.
"Businesses are working really hard to adjust to the latest rules and we will continue to work with them and support them as they welcome back customers."
The work has been funded by a £305,000 grant that was awarded to Cornwall Council by Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to support additional compliance and enforcement activities.
The marshals will work closely with the local authority's Covid Enforcement and Public Health teams and Devon and Cornwall Police.
Fifteen places will be patrolled including Penzance, Truro, St Ives and Newquay.