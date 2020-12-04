Marine instructor jailed for rape of teenage cadet at Cornish camp
- Published
A former Royal Marine cadet instructor has been jailed for raping a teenage recruit at an army camp almost 30 years ago.
Paul Ruth is already serving a jail sentence for abusing boys and will now serve an extra two-and-a-half years.
Ruth committed the offence while supervising a trip to Penhale Camp near Newquay, Cornwall in the early 90s.
Judge Peter Johnson, at Exeter Crown Court, said he was a "dangerous offender".
Ruth, 55, of Finnis Road, Amesbury admitted two serious sexual offences.
The court heard the leader of the expedition, Ray Braddon - who has since died - abused both Ruth and the boy and was said to be the "puppet master" behind the assaults.
Braddon ordered the 19-year-old victim to go into Ruth's office on two occasions where he was sexually assaulted.
'Great courage'
The assaults were said to be extremely painful and the abuse has left the victim with lifelong emotional problems, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Mr Johnson told the victim he had shown "great courage" coming forward.
Ruth was a teaching assistant, sports coach and cadet leader in Plymouth and abused five other boys aged 10 to 16 between 1994 and 2008.
He was jailed for those offences by the same judge at Plymouth Crown Court in 2018.
Mr Johnson said the additional sentence of two-and-a-half years is what he would have added if he had known about this other case at the time.
He told Ruth: "You yourself had suffered sexual abuse by the person in charge of the camp.
"You were aware of what the situation was and could not conceivably have thought the victim was consenting rather than submitting."
Ruth will now serve a sentence of 14-and-a-half years and an additional period of seven years on licence.