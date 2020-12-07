Furloughed Eden Project worker took his own life
A furloughed worker at the Eden Project took his own life at the world-famous attraction, an inquest has found.
Marc Mappley, 48, hanged himself in a chemical store at the eco site near St Austell, Cornwall, in July.
Mr Mappley, who first had depression in 2008 and also had family worries, had been put on furlough throughout the summer and was at risk of redundancy.
Eden's HR director Dawn George said the pandemic had caused a "significant financial loss" for the company.
Eden was forced to close in March and an organisational restructure took place meaning horticulturalist Mr Mappley's science team faced being disbanded.
The inquest heard Mr Mappley was worried about money, being furloughed, and that being made redundant would affect his payments to his three children.
'Kind and loving'
He was concerned he would be seen as a "bad father".
The Eden Project said it was not aware Mr Mappley had made a previous suicide attempt in 2015 in the same store after he started having depression from 2008.
He was described as a "very kind, loving person" who "did not believe in himself".
Acting senior coroner for Cornwall Andrew Cox recorded a suicide conclusion.
He said Mr Mappley had suffered some family and relationship issues and some financial concerns as a result of being furloughed during the Covid-19 pandemic.
You can find information and support for issues raised in this article on the BBC Action Line website.