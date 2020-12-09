BBC News

Stunning sunrise burns bright in the South West

Published
image copyrightMike Allsopp
image captionMike Allsopp took this shot of Looe harbour

Hues of red, orange and yellow burnt bright across south west skies on Wednesday morning.

The spectacular sunrise was captured by residents in Devon and Cornwall.

With the help of stunning photos featured below, BBC News explains how the different colours are generated.

image copyrightJane Lewarne
image captionA fiery sky lit up the village of St Erme in Cornwall

The colour of the sky is determined by the scattering of the sun's light rays as they pass through the atmosphere.

A red sunrise can be a sign of good weather having passed, BBC South West weather presenter Dan Downs said.

The deep fiery colours could however indicate that a storm was on its way, with the potential of rain.

image copyrightStuart Edwards
image captionStuart Edwards captured the sun rising over the River Camel in Wadebridge

This type of red sky appears when dust and small particles are trapped in the atmosphere by high pressure.

This scatters blue light leaving only red light to give the sky its notable appearance.

image copyrightNiki
image captionSunrise above the morning mist in Lewtrenchard in Devon
image copyrightDallas
image captionStunning skies over Newlyn Harbour

More purple tones can be the result of an optical illusion.

Pink wavelengths light up the base of the cloud - due to the low angle of the sun's rays - and these are superimposed on a dark sky.

image copyrightcallmejohnny
image captionPurple skies were seen by residents of Torpoint in Cornwall
image copyrightJulie Christie
image captionJulie Christie captured the still scene at West Looe harbour

More on this story

  • The science behind sunrise and sunset

    Published
    24 January

  • Beautiful sunrises and rain as summer solstice celebrated

    Published
    19 June

  • Coronavirus: People share the views from their windows

    Published
    24 March