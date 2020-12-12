Brexit: Cornwall to face 'significant' funding cut
- Published
Cornwall could be "significantly worse off" after Brexit, receiving just 5% of what it needs to replace EU funding, according to a local councillor.
As one of the poorest areas of the UK, Cornwall applied for £700m over 10 years from the government to replace EU payments.
However, there are fears that the county could get as little as £1.8m in the first year.
Downing Street has been approached for comment.
Cornwall councillor Tim Dwelly said Boris Johnson promised Cornwall the same investment that it got from the EU, according to the the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
"He literally put that to the people of Cornwall in advance of the last general election and now he seems to have completely broken his promise," he said.
"Here in Cornwall the people who voted for Brexit and voted for the Conservatives did so because they believed or were told it was about taking back control and a commitment by our government to continue to support Cornwall.
"They will be feeling used."
The government has announced an initial national funding pot of £220m to make up for lost EU revenue.
But Mr Dwelly said that, if shared in the same way as the previous Growth Deal, Cornwall would receive just £1.8m in the first year.
"To stand still, with EU levels of funding, Cornwall would have needed the government to commit to at least £100m a year from the Shared Prosperity Fund," he said.