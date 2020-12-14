Truro 'garden village' plans could see 3,000 new homes
A planning application has been submitted for 3,000 new homes in Cornwall as part of a major council-led development.
Langarth Garden Village would see 200 care-assisted homes and 50 units of student or health worker accommodation built on the outskirts of Truro.
The site would also include two primary schools, restaurants and offices for a population of about 8,000 people.
Cornwall Council agreed to invest £159m in 2019 to support the plans.
Permission has been sought for a total of 3,550 homes including the construction of the Northern Access Road and junctions to the development from the A390, the Local Democracy Service reports.
The application also seeks permission for a community farm, a renewable energy centre, a park and ride extension, and cycle lanes.
Under the plans the development would be split into five phases - the first phase would run from 2021 to 2024, with the last phase running from 2034 to 2038.
Cornwall Council said it had acquired 130 acres of land for the development so far.
In a statement it said: "Garden villages are new settlements which offer high quality homes, jobs and community facilities and services in an attractive landscape led setting.
"Our vision for Langarth is for a new community with around 48% of green space (compared with just 19% in the previous planning applications)."