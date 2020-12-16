Two jailed over man's 'senseless' drug debt murder
Two men have been jailed over the "senseless" murder of a man who was stabbed to death over a "petty" drug debt.
Aaron Pill, 25, died from a single stab wound at his home in Tresawle Road, Falmouth, in May.
Kane Coggin, 27, and Liam Bastow, 24, both of Mylor Bridge, denied murder, but were convicted by a jury at Truro Crown Court.
They were sentenced to life with minimum terms of 21 years.
Sentencing, Judge Simon Carr said: "This was the senseless murder of a young man with his whole life in front of him over some petty debt."
Judge Carr said Mr Pill had started a legitimate business "to take him away from the world of drugs" and he had no doubt CCTV images of the killing would "haunt his family for life".
'Caring and generous'
The court heard Bastow, of Meadowbank, owed Mr Pill £400 for drugs and Coggin, of Avalon Close, and Bastow went to Mr Pill's home to rob him.
In a victim impact statement, Mr Pill's mother, Caroline Johnson, said "caring and generous" Mr Pill was her "best friend".
She said her eldest son, who was one of 11 siblings, had set up a micro greens business but had lost money and stock at the beginning of the pandemic.
"I believe that is why he started to call in some of his debts," she said.
"It was a mistake that led to him paying for it with his life."
She added she hoped Bastow and Coggin knew how much pain they had caused.
Richard Smith QC, defending Coggin, said his client was a young man with no history of violence, while Jo Martin, QC, for Bastow, said he had shown genuine remorse for what happened.