Cornwall with Simon Reeve: Food bank gets £280k donations
By Amy Gladwell
BBC News Online
- Published
A "hero" food bank manager who touched the hearts of many on a BBC documentary said the charity has had five years worth of funding donated in six weeks.
Don Gardner, 76, from Transformation CPR Foodbank in Cornwall, was interviewed the day before his wife Jen's funeral.
Since Cornwall with Simon Reeve was broadcast in November the charity has received £280,000 in cash donations.
Mr and Mrs Gardner started the charity 11 years ago.
In the TV programme, Reeve called Mr Gardner an "absolute hero" for helping vulnerable people.
Mr Gardner said he had been swamped with letters, emails, phone calls and cheques since the programme aired.
He said he was still getting donations each day.
"It's a humbling experience to see some of the letters I get... It can make me cry sometimes."
"The [demand for the] service has increased tremendously this year with Covid, people losing their jobs, people on furlough."
"Heading into Christmas is going to be another serious problem I believe for people because they're going to spend money... I can see big debts," he warned.
Mr Gardner said people from different backgrounds, unexpectedly hit by the impact of the pandemic, were now using the food bank.
One mother-of-three who was collecting food told the BBC she was self-employed, struggling to get work and had a "horrendous year".
"I'm too embarrassed to be identified... I have worked all my life and now I am struggling to provide healthy meals for my children," she said.