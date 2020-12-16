BBC News

Flooding and high tides in South West

Published
image copyright@boatbuilder9
image captionFowey in Cornwall was hit by flood waters

Heavy rain and strong winds have left parts of the South West of England flooded and disrupted travel.

Emergency services have been diverting traffic around the floods and clearing the roads of debris.

Train services and ferries have also been impacted, with the ferry between Falmouth and St Mawes cancelled on Wednesday.

A woman was also rescued from a car in Tregony after she became caught up in the floods.

The A30 in Cornwall was closed at Bodmin during rush hour after debris was washed up from the drains, which caused the carriageway to break up.

image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionA large volume of rain run off caused the A30 carriageway near Bodmin to breakup
image copyrightNick Ely
image captionPeople followed flood warnings in Mevagissey and boarded up their doorways to prevent water entering their homes

Highways England said the region had been experiencing "a lot of wet weather" and asked motorists to drive to the conditions and obey all speed limits.

Nick Ely, from the Environment Agency, tweeted there was about 450mm (18in) of additional sea level due to a surge in the weather on the south coast.

"Great to see most properties had heeded Environment Agency flood warnings and installed their flood boards to stop the sea entering the buildings," added the National Coastal Modelling and Forecasting manager.

image copyrightSimon Emmett images
image captionThere was a very high tide at The Cobb, Lyme Regis
image copyrightBrian Frost
image captionDebris was thrown by the sea at Exmouth sea front

The A386 near Bideford was also closed due to flooding.

Cornwall Fire Service said Veryan was one of the most severely flooded areas in the county.

