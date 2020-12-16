Flooding and high tides in South West
- Published
Heavy rain and strong winds have left parts of the South West of England flooded and disrupted travel.
Emergency services have been diverting traffic around the floods and clearing the roads of debris.
Train services and ferries have also been impacted, with the ferry between Falmouth and St Mawes cancelled on Wednesday.
A woman was also rescued from a car in Tregony after she became caught up in the floods.
The A30 in Cornwall was closed at Bodmin during rush hour after debris was washed up from the drains, which caused the carriageway to break up.
Highways England said the region had been experiencing "a lot of wet weather" and asked motorists to drive to the conditions and obey all speed limits.
Nick Ely, from the Environment Agency, tweeted there was about 450mm (18in) of additional sea level due to a surge in the weather on the south coast.
"Great to see most properties had heeded Environment Agency flood warnings and installed their flood boards to stop the sea entering the buildings," added the National Coastal Modelling and Forecasting manager.
The A386 near Bideford was also closed due to flooding.
Cornwall Fire Service said Veryan was one of the most severely flooded areas in the county.