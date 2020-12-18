RFA Argus returns to Falmouth after double drug busts
A ship that stopped cocaine worth more than £120m from reaching the streets of the UK has arrived back off Cornwall.
The naval vessel RFA Argus completed two drug busts in the Caribbean, which saw them seize the drugs or traffickers try to dump them in the sea.
Captain Kevin Rimell said he was "proud" to be commanding officer after "such a success".
Since September, RFA Argus and HMS Medway have seized 4.5 tonnes of cocaine, with a value of £367m.
After departing Devonport in April, RAF Argus was tasked with providing medical support to islands of the Caribbean if it was required, offering assistance during hurricane season, and "joining the drugs busting efforts of the UK and its allies".
"The professionalism and resourcefulness of both the UK and US assets on board have delivered success and proven we work as one team," added Captain Rimell.
In the most recent bust, which resulted in the seizure of more than a tonne of cocaine, Argus launched her Wildcat helicopter to search for a suspected drug runner.
The suspect vessel was tracked, chased and caught, before Royal Marines from 47 Commando and a US Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment arrived and the boat was boarded and searched.
As well as seizing illegal drugs, Argus delivered 24 tonnes of aid in Honduras following the devastation of hurricanes Eta and Iota with the help of 845 Naval Air Squadron.
She is now back in British waters, and hoping to dock in Falmouth over the weekend.