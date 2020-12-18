Covid-19: Cornwall Newquay Airport 'optimistic' about reopening
The boss of a regional airport says he is "optimistic" about its reopening after Covid-19 forced it to temporarily close.
Cornwall Airport Newquay shut its doors to travellers on 9 November due to a lack of demand.
Managing director Pete Downes said a recent "strong appetite for travel" had allowed it to reopen on Friday.
British Airways and Eastern Airways will offer flights to London Heathrow, Leeds-Bradford and Manchester.
Mr Downes said he expected about 1,500 passengers to pass through the airport during the next three weeks.
He said the announcement of a Covid-19 vaccine had "instilled some confidence" in the aviation sector.
However, the director said he remained "cautious" after London's move into tier three saw a "pause" in its sales.
"We've got a difficult few months ahead of us, but we're optimistic about what the summer will bring", he said.
Flights to other destinations including Dublin, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Alicante, and Faro are not expected to restart until March 2021.
The airport has reminded passengers to bring a face covering and ID in order to gain access to the terminal.