Trapped Cornwall beach walkers found by phone torch lights
Two people trapped on rocks above a beach in stormy weather were airlifted to safety after rescuers found them by spotting light from the torches on their mobile phones.
The walkers had been exploring caves at Tregantle Beach in Cornwall when they realised the tide had cut off their exit.
They called for help at about 16:20 GMT on Thursday.
The RNLI said they had to climb on to rocks to escape the rising tide.
Looe RNLI said its two inshore lifeboats arrived in 30 knot (34mph) winds as the light was fading but its crew were able to spot the walkers from the lights on their mobile phone torches.
However a (7ft) 2m sea swell with waves crashing against the rocky shoreline meant it was decided they would have to be rescued by coastguard helicopter, the RNLI said.
Dave Haines, Looe RNLI Lifeboat operations manager, said the incident, which happened two hours before high tide, was a reminder to check tide times.
"At this time of year, the afternoons can get dark very quickly making it more dangerous to walk along the beach and rocks," he said.
The pair were not injured and returned to their vehicle.