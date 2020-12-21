Cornwall hedgehog spray-painted pink
- Published
A hedgehog has been spray-painted pink in a "very worrying" incident in Cornwall.
First and Last Hedgehogs, a rescue centre based in Penwith, was able to wash the paint off and release the animal.
However, two days later, another spray-painted hedgehog was found. The centre said it was unsure whether it was the same one.
"It is not okay to spray paint hedgehogs," it said.
"The paint was removed but he was found to have internal parasites so we had to keep him in to treat him for these.
"All wild hedgehogs will have some internal parasites but when they are stressed the balance is tipped and they become ill.
"Being handled to be sprayed and again to have the paint washed off him had caused this burden to take hold."
The centre has reported the "very worrying" incident, which happened in the Porthleven area, to Devon and Cornwall Police.
It added if people are "lucky enough" to have hedgehogs visit their gardens, they do not need to be marked.
"Please offer them cat or kitten biscuits or meat alongside a shallow dish of water.
"A hedgehog box filled with soft hay may also be appreciated especially at this time of year."