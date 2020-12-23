Covid: Cornwall in tier 2 but Scilly stays in tier 1
- Published
Cornwall will move into tier two from 26 December, it has been confirmed.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out new restrictions across the country on Wednesday to deal with rising numbers of coronavirus cases.
The Isles of Scilly will remain in tier one and will be the only area in England to have that status.
The deputy leader of Cornwall Council, Adam Paynter, said there had been a "steep rise" in the number of cases.
Under tier two rules people cannot spend time indoors with others outside of their household or bubble.
Pubs and bars will have to close unless they are operating as a restaurant.
Mr Paynter said: "I know how hard people in Cornwall have worked to stick to the rules, but this steep rise in case numbers demands urgent action.
"Moving up a tier will introduce some additional rules aimed at stopping the virus from spreading as freely in our communities."
Mr Paynter urged people in Cornwall to "stick to these new rules and follow the public health guidance".
"We must safeguard the most vulnerable among us and protect our NHS through what is likely to be an incredibly difficult few weeks for all of us," he said.
'Vulnerable'
Steve Watt, a councillor on the Isles of Scilly, said there had not been any cases of coronavirus on the islands.
He told BBC Radio Cornwall people on the islands were being "extremely careful and following all the guidelines".
During winter the passenger ferry does not operate while the Gry Maritha freight ship runs three times a week.
Mr Watt said if there were any cases of coronavirus the islands would be "extremely vulnerable".
