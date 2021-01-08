'Favourite' cross-Channel ferry moored on river in Cornwall
- Published
A "favourite" cross-Channel ferry that has been taken out of service is now moored on a river in Cornwall.
The P&O Pride of Burgundy served the Dover to Calais route for 26 years but is now on the River Fal near Truro.
Shipping enthusiasts said it was "very sad" the ship they called "the Burg" had been laid up due to the falling demand during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Shipping writer Nige Scutt said "she is a favourite" and feared she may not return to service.
P&O said it was "not providing any details or comments on this matter to the media, at this time".
Mr Scutt from Dover Strait Shipping said: "The River Fal has traditionally been where ships go to lay up, and quite often it's the last place we will see well-loved ships before they are sold to a breakers yard.
"She has an uncertain future."
The ferry has capacity for 1,420 passengers and 530 cars according to P&O and served the Dover to Calais route from 1993.
A lack of demand during the coronavirus pandemic saw her taken out of service in May, and laid up in Leith in Edinburgh for several months, before being moved to Cornwall in December.
Mr Scutt said it was "rather fitting that the Burgundy lays at rest on the upper reaches of the river in such beautiful surroundings".
Explaining her popularity he said: "She was a half-way house. Not entirely freight and not entirely passenger.
"She is unique and that is what has made her one of most people's favourites."
The ship had a major refit in 2017, and some crew members had worked on her since she first came into service.
In October P&O announced it was scrapping its service between Hull and Belgium and reducing its cross-Channel services.
Truro harbour master, Mark Killingback, said it was "part of our core business to provide a sheltered location for ship owners to lay up vessels during downturns in trade".
"The port was full in 2007 with vessels after the banking crisis," he added.