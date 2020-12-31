Snow and ice shut A30 over Bodmin Moor
Snow and ice have shut the A30 over Bodmin Moor in Cornwall.
Highways England tweeted the dual carriageway had been closed in both directions between Bodmin and Temple after "heavy snowfall" and "multiple lorries" had lost control.
Hazardous driving conditions - with snow, ice and hail - had been reported to Okehampton in Devon, about 40 miles (64km) away, police said.
Three crashes were also reported on the A38 at Dobwalls, officers added.
The A38 at Dobwalls has been reported blocked westbound with a diversion in place. However, the A390 and surrounding roads have been described as very congested.
There have been reports of lorries and cars stranded in the Bolventor area.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they had been dealing with reports of "multiple" crashes and drivers should "please reduce your speed to a crawl".
Drivers should also use headlights when appropriate and "give yourself plenty of reaction time", they said.
Gritters and police were "working hard to clear accidents, snow and ice across east Cornwall", they added.
Snow ploughs were en-route, Highways England said.
Valli Harris was driving to Launceston in her car but had to go into a layby near Jamaica Inn after a minor accident.
She was not hurt but said that "suddenly it was just a complete blizzard".
She added: "It was a good thing I did come off, because it was just at that point I saw other cars were stopping and had their hazard warning lights on".