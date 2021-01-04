BBC News

Covid-19: Cornwall airport shut until at least February

Published
image captionOn Twitter it said its terminal had now "temporarily closed" with commercial flights "currently suspended"

Cornwall's main airport has temporarily closed for commercial flights until at least mid-February, bosses have said.

Cornwall Airport Newquay had previously shut its doors to travellers on 9 November due to a lack of demand before reopening on 18 December.

On Twitter it said its terminal had now "temporarily closed" with commercial flights "currently suspended".

Flights to Heathrow, Leeds-Bradford and Manchester were expected to restart on 12 February, its website said.

The next flights were not listed until mid-March, the website also said.

The airport said its website had the most up-to-date information from airlines but it was "subject to change".

