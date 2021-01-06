Coronavirus: Recycling centres stay open in Devon and Cornwall
Recycling centres across Devon and Cornwall will remain open for the latest lockdown.
They closed during the first lockdown in March, but this time will stay open with some restrictions in place.
Those using the site in Torbay will have to book online in advance, and in Plymouth proof of address must be displayed in the vehicle's windscreen.
Cornwall Council is operating a number plate entry system.
This means that only vehicles with an even last digit of a number plate can be used for a visit on an even date, and those with an odd last digit on odd dates.
Devon County Council has asked residents to make essential journeys only and to try to reduce the amount of waste they create.
Councils warn there could be queues and if necessary centres will turn people away or close.