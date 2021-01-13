Coronavirus: Holiday park residents may be forced to move
Published
Residents of a holiday park in Cornwall say its temporary closure will make them homeless during lockdown.
Oaklands Park, near Looe, which has an 11-month occupancy licence is set to close for 28 days in February.
But people on the site who spoke to the BBC anonymously, said leaving would put themselves and others at risk.
Site owner, Acorn Parks Ltd, said it had recently been advised the pandemic had created some issues, for some owners and would investigate.
Occupiers said around 150 people lived on the site and 95% of them were elderly.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, one said they were clinically vulnerable and shielding but had been told they had to leave or would have their gas, water and electric cut off.
Another said they would have no other choice but to sleep in their car if made to leave.
Andrew Mitchell, Cornwall Council's portfolio holder for homes, said the situation at Oaklands Park was complicated.
He said the owner wanted to carry out improvement work during their annual shutdown and had made a significant investment.
'Unreasonable'
"We are trying to sort this out with both the owner and the residents and things are progressing in a positive direction," he said.
Mr Mitchell said the council would not enforce planning requirements for residents to leave.
"It would be unreasonable with a horrific pandemic like we are facing at the moment to make these residents move," he added.
Acorn Parks Ltd confirmed the site would be closed from 1 February "subject to any changes to the law and government guidance".
It said: "No holiday home owner should be living in their holiday caravan as their main or only residence at Oaklands Park.
"This is a breach of their licence agreement."
