Food parcels 'a welcome gift' for struggling fishermen
At a time when the fishing community is feeling "very low", a charity has been delivering a "very welcome" gift of food parcels to support the industry.
Newlyn's Fishermen's Mission in Cornwall has been delivering hampers of food to current and former fishermen.
Beverley Brown said the hamper was a "bonus gift" for her and her husband, Kenny, who has been self-isolating.
The Fishermen's Mission provides emergency support to all fishermen, active or retired, and their families.
"The fishing community at the minute is actually very low... not only just because of the fishing, but because they're self-isolating and they don't see anybody," Mrs Brown explained.
"The Fisherman's Mission are a fantastic institute and they're always there to help any fisherman, retired or still in the trade, for anything."
The charity's officer in Newlyn said he hoped it would "spread a little bit of hope" and "cheer people up" after a rough year.
Local fishermen are facing "a lot of challenges" at the moment with the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit, said Mike Dale.
He said it was a "privilege" to deliver the parcels, with local fishermen feeling "downtrodden" at the moment.
Mr Dale said despite not being able to go out to the harbours to speak to the fishermen "it's really important that we all play our part with the lockdown".
Robert Jackson said it was "absolutely brilliant" to receive a food hamper.
The 61-year-old from Penzance, who has not worked for two years due to illness, said the charity had supported him during his treatment.
"It's absolutely brilliant, they have done so much for so many people."
Mr Jackson who used to work at Newlyn Harbour said the fishing community was finding it "hard" at the moment, but they have to keep going and "hopefully still make a living".
