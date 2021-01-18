G7 Cornwall: Residents concerned about impact of event
- Published
Holding the G7 summit in Cornwall could be "very much like another lockdown", a Cornish MP has said.
Carbis Bay, near St Ives, will host the event with leaders such as incoming US President Joe Biden set to attend.
Derek Thomas, Conservative MP for St Ives, welcomed the event but said he had been contacted over the weekend by people with concerns.
"We're still struggling to get out of this pandemic and I fully understand that concern," said Mr Thomas.
The MP told the BBC "it will be very much like another lockdown, but maybe very different" for anyone who lives close to Carbis Bay or the Tregenna Castle Resort, where international delegates are set to stay.
He said a lot of work had already taken place to ensure that people would be safe, taking into consideration the "imposition" the level of attention could have on Cornwall.
Mr Thomas said he thought people were "shocked" that Cornwall had been chosen to hold the global event.
"We understand the impact that has on people's lives and we will do everything we can to limit that," he said.
Posting on Facebook, Mr Thomas welcomed the summit and said: "I'm looking forward to taking every opportunity to showcase the very best of Cornwall on a global stage."
He said Cornwall had a great deal to offer and "we will offer the warmest welcome to the heads of state".
The UK, US, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan make up the G7.
Hugo Tagholm, CEO of Cornwall-based environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage, said he welcomed the summit and added: "It's time for the leaders not just to talk, but to act to make sure that we're restoring nature."
Sir Richard Branson's rocket company Virgin Orbit, which has succeeded in putting its first satellites in space, has revealed there are well-advanced plans to bring the 747 jumbos and rockets to Cornwall.
Will Whitehorn, the president of UKSpace said: "I plan to push hard for a launch from Cornwall to coincide with the G7 meeting this year if at all possible."
