BBC News

Bude house damaged in gas explosion

Published
image copyrightBude Community Fire Station
image captionThe house has been cordoned off

Three people were taken to hospital after a gas explosion at a house in Cornwall.

The fire service was called to reports of an explosion at a house on Traly Close in Bude on Wednesday evening.

There had been reports that two people were trapped inside the semi-detached property, but crews found no casualties.

Police said three occupants, two men and a woman, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The next door neighbours were also forced to leave their property.

Fire crews remained at the house until it was assessed by a structural surveyor.

All those affected have found alternative accommodation and the house remains cordoned off.

Related Topics

  • Bude

Related Internet Links

  • Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service

  • Devon & Cornwall Police

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.