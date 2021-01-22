Covid-19: 'Selfish' Cornwall sports club fined £1,000 for operating bar
- Published
A "selfish" sports club has been fined £1,000 for opening its bar and serving alcohol to members.
The fixed penalty was issued to the Cornish club on Wednesday by Cornwall Council enforcement officers after liaising with police.
Council member Rob Nolan said there was "no excuse" for their actions, putting "members and the local community at risk" from Covid-19.
The club has not been named and has the right to appeal the fine.
Under current lockdown rules, hospitality venues, including pubs, bars and social clubs, must remain closed unless they are providing takeaway food and drinks.
'Follow the rules'
Mr Nolan, portfolio holder for environment and public protection, said the number of coronavirus cases in Cornwall, 248 per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 17 January, was "higher than we'd like".
"It's simply unacceptable that these selfish individuals ignored the restrictions, just in order to drink socially," he added.
Mr Nolan emphasised the council would work with businesses to help them follow the rules and how to enforce them, but they would "not hesitate" to take action against businesses who "refuse to follow the rules".
"In this instance the business clearly knew that it was breaching the regulations and there is no excuse."
The council operates a policy to engage and educate people before resorting to enforcement, Mr Nolan explained.
However, he said that sometimes the enforcement team was "too keen to educate" and on occasion they should take action more swiftly.