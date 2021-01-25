Isles of Scilly aim to vaccinate priority groups by 'middle of week'
- Published
Coronavirus vaccinations have started on the Isles of Scilly with the aim to complete the top four priority groups "by the middle of the week".
Hundreds of doses arrived on Friday, with vaccinations starting immediately.
Care home residents and staff, frontline health workers and those aged over 80 are the first being offered the vaccine.
The islands are following the priority groups set by the Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI).
St Mary's based GP Dr Chris Picken said islanders are "delighted at the arrival of the vaccine."
He added: "Our aim is to offer the vaccination to the first four priority groups by the middle of the week.
"While the arrival of the vaccine offers the hope that we can start to return to the path of normality we know how, with our small population, now more than ever we cannot be complacent."
More than 6.3 million people in the UK have had at least one dose of a vaccine to protect against Covid-19.
Earlier this month the islands had their first positive cases since September.
The primary care team based on Scilly has been working alongside Helston Medical Centre to coordinate the arrival and rollout of the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine.
'Keep our guard up'
Chairman of the Isles of Scilly, Robert Francis said: "There's still a long way to go, but the arrival of the vaccine marks an important step forwards in our fight against the pandemic."
Rachel Wigglesworth, Director of public health for Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly said that while it was "great news" it was important "we keep our guard up".
