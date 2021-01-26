Man seriously injured in stabbing in Pool
A man has suffered serious injuries in a stabbing in Cornwall, police said.
Officers were called to Fore Street in Pool at about 00:10 GMT following reports a man was assaulted.
A man in his 30s suffered wounds to his back and was in a "serious but not life-threatening" condition, they said.
Two men, a 30-year-old man from Camborne and a 26-year-old man from Redruth, have been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
