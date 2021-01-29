Former teacher jailed over abuse that 'blighted' pupil's life
A retired teacher who groomed and abused a former pupil, left the victim "blighted" and fearful for the rest of his life, Exeter Crown Court has heard.
James Deboyer, 71, of Braeside Park, Dobwalls, Cornwall, has been jailed for nine years for indecent assault.
The victim, who is now in his 40s, told the court the actions of his former teacher had ruined his life.
Judge Timothy Rose said: "It was a comprehensive and terrible abuse of trust."
He praised the victim's courage for confronting Deboyer in the dock and said hearing the victim's personal statement "showed the devastating outcome over the 33 years or so that he has had to live with the consequences".
Deboyer denied 10 counts of indecent assault, but was found guilty by a jury at Taunton Crown Court earlier this week.
Dominant figure
During the trial, the victim said he was aged between 13 and 15 and at school in Somerset when he was befriended and then abused by Deboyer.
The court was told Deboyer also touched the teenager during a school trip and made him lie about this age so he could buy him with drinks at pubs.
The former teacher was a large and dominant figure who exerted power and control over the teenager through fear which has persisted throughout his life, the court heard.
The victim said he trembled when passing men with similar physiques and had a panic attack when he smelt someone wearing the same aftershave as his former teacher.
He said he buried the secret until his own children reached a similar age to when the abuse had started and the emotional impact had resulted in his marriage ending.
Deboyer was put on the sex offenders register and barred from working with children.