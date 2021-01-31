Community rebuild for Bude home destroyed in gas explosion
- Published
A couple whose house was destroyed in a gas explosion have thanked the community for coming up with a DIY SOS-style rescue plan.
Josie and Alan Cornish, in their 70s, had no insurance when their home in Bude, Cornwall, was blown up and left without external walls on 20 January.
They were reunited on Friday after Josie was discharged from hospital following treatment.
The home will be torn down and rebuilt in a process hoped to take six months.
Nearby businesses have pitched in to supply labour and materials.
The couple were in the house with paramedic son Darren when the explosion happened.
Darren sustained cuts to his face while mother Josie was treated for burn injuries.
Alan was unhurt as he was sitting in the living room at the time of the blast, Darren said.
Daughter Demelza Snell said: "It's really sad, their lifelong belongings all on the floor for everyone to see.
"Mum and dad would just like to say a massive heartfelt thanks for everybody that's been involved, offered kindness and help.
"The donations have been unbelievable."
Ian French, who is co-ordinating the process of rebuilding the home, said he has 60 people involved in the community effort, with hundreds more expressing their support.
He said: "The local community have just been phenomenal.
"People that haven't even got any skills or trade, they're just saying, 'Look anything you need, we're quite willing to come up and help in any way we can'.
"I'm just blown away and I'm just so glad I live in this area, it's amazing."