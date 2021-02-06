'Seals come to stay in my Airbnb' in Perranporth, Cornwall
By Amy Gladwell
BBC News
- Published
An Airbnb owner has transformed her holiday rental into hospital accommodation for sick seal pups.
Since September Lizzi Larbalestier and her husband Julian have housed about 100 while trying to rehabilitate them at their home in Perranporth, Cornwall.
They spend their spare time rescuing stranded pups around the coast for the charity British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).
Two seals can stay in the Airbnb studio and four in their garage at one time.
"Our Airbnb's now tarpaulined to within an inch of its life with seal pens in it," she joked.
"My husband isn't sure if it will ever smell the same again."
Seals rescued by the charity are held at BDMLR's four-unit hospital facility in mid Cornwall, before being taken to the Cornish Seal Sanctuary at Gweek or the RSPCA's West Hatch centre in Taunton.
However the BDMLR facility often reaches capacity.
Mr and Mrs Larbalestier have stepped in while plans to build a new "dream hospital" for 10 seals have been on hold due to the pandemic.
"It's been really emotional," she said.
"They're amazing creatures and you learn something every time you interact with a seal pup... I do it because of my love of the ocean, my love of looking after the planet".
Mrs Larbalestier is a UK Blue Mind ambassador who champions caring for the ocean and marine life.
She said grey seals were "important to Cornish heritage" and she felt the need to do her bit to help protect them.
Dan Jarvis, BDMLR area co-ordinator for Cornwall and Scilly, said the number of seals it rescued in the county had doubled in two years from 54 in winter 2018-2019 to 107 so far in winter 2020-2021.
He said the increase was thought to be down to a combination of stormy weather, marine pollution, more seals being disturbed by people and dogs, and more people out reporting injured seals due to tourism expansion and the rising popularity of recreational water sports.
The charity launched a fundraising campaign on Friday to push ahead with a new purpose-built hospital for 2021.
Mr Jarvis said "It is costing around £80,000 - the biggest project that we've done".
