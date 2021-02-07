One dead and one injured in fishing incident at sea
A man has died following an incident on a fishing boat 50 miles out at sea.
An investigation has been launched following an incident off the Isles of Scilly where one man has died and another crew member has been injured, police have reported.
Emergency services were called to the fishing boat which was 50 miles off St Mary's on Saturday.
The fishing boat is now back in Newlyn, Cornwall.
A lifeboat from St Mary's was called at 06:30 GMT on Saturday with a coastguard helicopter and the Penlee Lifeboat attended when the fishing boat got nearer to Newlyn.
Police and partners from the marine accident investigation board are now investigating the incident.
The families of the crew involved have been informed.
