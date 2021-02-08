Dog killed in Whipsiderry beach cliff fall
- Published
A family is "devastated" after their dog was killed when rubble from cliffs landed on it at a beach near Newquay.
Aggie, a three-year-old sprocker, was playing on Whipsiderry beach at about 16:00 GMT on Sunday when it happened.
The owners were "narrowly missed" and "want to warn other families and dog walkers of the dangers unstable cliffs are presenting above that beach", the coastguard said.
Cornwall Council has closed the beach and the coast path overhead.
HM Coastguard Area 11 Community Safety warned people to "be careful near cliffs and stay well back".
Owner Pam Loader said: "We have used Whipsiderry for 14 years, know every inch of the beach and dangers. Our dog chased a bird at the wrong time."
After an initial rock fall trapped the three-year-old dog, Mrs Loader said "my husband went to pull her out, luckily a couple shouted to him to move.
"I can't thank them enough as the second fall would of killed him and our other dog."
She added that "a family were sat in the same spot two weeks ago and we advised them to move.
"Aggie was in the wrong spot for a split second... We are devastated."
The coastguard said that due to recent wet weather "there are many unstable areas near the coast and sea".
"If you do see someone in trouble call 999 and ask for the coastguard."
