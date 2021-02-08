Leigh Spencer: Man who died in trawler incident named locally
A fisherman who died in an incident on a trawler off the coast of Cornwall has been named locally.
Leigh Spencer, 50, from Millbrook was fatally injured on the vessel on Saturday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said a second crew member was taken to the Royal Cornwall Hospital with minor injuries and later discharged.
Emergency services were called to the fishing boat which was 50 miles (80 km) off the Isles of Scilly.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) confirmed the vessel was a beam trawler called The Cornishman, which is now back in Newlyn.
The MAIB is conducting an independent investigation into the incident.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the families of those involved had been informed and the investigation, assisted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), was continuing on behalf of the coroner.
Julian Waring, from the Fisherman's Mission, said the incident was tragic.
"Fishing is the most dangerous occupation in the world," he said.
Mr Waring said the charity would make itself available to support all those involved.
"We are always here for as long as the fishing community needs us," he added.