Arson suspected in large Cornwall moor fire
- Published
Arson is suspected to be the cause of a large moor fire, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said.
Firefighters tackled the blaze near St Breock Downs, Cornwall which spread to multiple areas of gorse on Tuesday.
Crews from Wadebridge, St Columb, Padstow and Bodmin were dispatched at around 22:00 GMT after more than 80 reports about the fire were made, some from nearly 20 miles (32km) away.
Firefighters were able to damp down the flames by 01:00 on Wednesday.
No injuries have been reported.
The moor between Wadebridge and St Columb was split into sectors to allow firefighters to tackle the "multiple large fronts" of gorse ablaze using beaters, the service said.
Wadebridge Community Fire Station said people as far as 18 miles (28km) from the blaze had reported seeing the flames, which had been "driven by strong winds".