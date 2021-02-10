'Loud bang' heard over north Cornwall and Devon
A loud bang has been heard across north Cornwall and some of neighbouring Devon.
Residents in the Bude area in Cornwall started saying on social media at about 12:15 GMT that they heard "a big bang", an "explosion" or "rumblings".
The noise was heard over 14 miles (23km) away in Bradworthy, Devon, with people saying buildings shook and one thinking "it was an earthquake".
The cause of the bang is not yet known.
