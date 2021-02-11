Covid-19: Cornwall chiropodist treats feet through shower curtain
- Published
A chiropodist has devised a method of treating people with feet problems using a shower curtain.
Amanda Garner, from Cornwall, is a front-line healthcare worker and uses an adjustable rail and plastic screen to cover the doorway.
Her patients push their feet through a gap in the screen for treatment.
Chiropody clinics have remained open during this lockdown, but many of her patients have mobility issues.
Mrs Garner, who has received her first Covid vaccine, said it was a "relief" to be able to help people on their doorsteps, despite the cold weather.
Rigid plastic screens are not helpful for Mrs Garner to provide the service as "doors come in all different sizes", she explained.
The idea of the improvised protective screen occurred to her after an adjustable curtain rod in her bedroom broke.
Pat Trevail, who has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, said she finds it difficult to get her feet treated as she cannot easily get to places.
"So it's nice for someone to come to the house and do it for me," she added.
Mrs Garner explained the screen she purchased was transparent to allow "a bit of social interaction" while treating clients' feet ailments.
"They're just so glad and it's such a relief to get them sorted that it's well worth coming out in the cold," she said.
Despite her creative solution, Mrs Garner said she was looking forward to being able to return to treating people in their homes when restrictions were lifted.
Chiropodists, also known as a podiatrists, are healthcare workers trained to diagnose and treat conditions of the feet and lower limbs.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.