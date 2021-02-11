Cornwall man's 'treasured' letter thanks wife for kidney
- Published
A husband has spoken about the "letter he will always treasure" from a woman who received a kidney from his wife after she died.
Ian Horrell's wife Linda died aged 49 in a road collision in October 2014.
Mr Horrell said that Linda's donated organs had helped five people, including the woman who wrote to him.
"That little bit of paper means so much to me," said Mr Horrell, from Bude, Cornwall.
Soon after his wife's death Mr Horrell received the letter from an unnamed woman.
He said: "It was a handwritten letter and it's still so hard to read now, as it was then.
"But I'm so grateful she took the time to send some words saying how thankful she was.
"I hope everything is going well with her."
The NHS is launching a new campaign to urge families in Cornwall to talk about organ donation.
Mr Horrell and his wife both carried donor cards.
"We agreed that when you die, there is no point in not donating because your organs are no good to you once you are gone," said Mr Horrell.
"Having the conversation really helped as when we lost Lin, the decision was easy.
"I take comfort knowing that it's given other people a chance."
