Three-mile wide gorse fire breaks out on moor near Bodmin

Published
image copyrightWadebridge Fire Station
image captionFire crews were called at about 23:00 GMT on Thursday

A three-mile wide fire broke out on a moor near Bodmin, Cornwall on Thursday night.

It was the third wildfire reported in the South West in the last week with a huge blaze on Dartmoor also on Thursday and one in Cornwall on Tuesday.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said two areas of gorse were still burning on Cardinham Moor near Bodmin.

Six appliances were brought in and a fire crew from Bodmin is still at the scene, said the fire service.

Wadebridge fire crew said they were called soon after 23:00 GMT on Thursday.

They tweeted: "Firefighters have spent the night battling with beaters and monitoring from a distance."

