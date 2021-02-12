Redruth father and sons sentenced for 'brutal' attack
A father and his two sons who launched a "vicious" attack on a man have been given custodial sentences.
Daniel Penrose, 30, was the target of a series of punches, kicks and stamps to his head at a petrol station in Pool, Cornwall, Truro Crown Court heard.
Jason Back, 49, and son Daniel, 19, were found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and Wayne Back, 29, admitted the same offence.
They were all cleared of attempted murder.
Jason Back was jailed for eight years, Daniel Back was sent to a young offender's institution for four years and Wayne Back was jailed for seven years.
The attack unfolded on 15 July 2019 when the Back family members, of East Pool Park, Redruth, chased Mr Penrose into the petrol station shop.
The court heard there was a history of animosity between Mr Penrose and the Backs.
Prosecutor Kelly Brocklehurst said the Back family members "viciously attacked" Mr Penrose in an eight-minute onslaught.
He said that Jason Back pinned the victim to the ground as older son Wayne punched, kicked and stamped on Mr Penrose with Daniel Back joining in.
Mr Brocklehurst said Wayne Back punched Mr Penrose 58 times with his fist to the head, kicked him 10 times and stamped on his head 28 times.
Mr Penrose was left "lying in his own blood" with a fractured nose, a cut ear, blackened eyes and various cuts and bruises.
Judge Simon Carr said it was a "brutal and sustained assault" and there was "not a dispute that could justify or explain what happened on that day".