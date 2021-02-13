'Plenty of capacity' at Cornwall vaccination hubs
- Published
There are slots available at Cornwall's two largest vaccination centres, a government minister said as he urged anyone aged over 70 who has not yet had the Covid jab to come forward.
George Eustice, MP for Camborne and Redruth, said 90% of over-70s had been vaccinated so far.
He was speaking as part of a push to meet the vaccination target of 15 million first does by Monday.
"We are doing a big call for those final 10% to come forward," he said.
The environment secretary said: "We have made some fantastic progress with the rollout of the vaccine, over 13 million people nationally and about 150,000 in Cornwall."
Mr Eustice, who took a virtual tour of the vaccination hub at Stithians Showground in West Cornwall on Friday, said staff reported a "tapering off" of the numbers of people being vaccinated as they got "towards the end of vaccinating the over-70s".
He said there was "plenty of capacity" there and at Cornwall's other major vaccination hub at the Royal Cornwall Showground, near Wadebridge.
"There is a big push in this final weekend and we are asking everybody over 70 who might not have received the vaccine to contact their GP and come forward so that they can receive that vaccination," he added.
People aged 70 and over in England should contact the NHS to arrange their jab through the online national booking service, by calling 119 or by contacting their GP.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.