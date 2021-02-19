Man, 77, jailed for rape and sexual assault of three children
A 77-year-old man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the rape and sexual assault of three young children.
Joslin Bryan Murray, of Polgrain Road, Tolvaddon, Cornwall had pleaded guilty to 23 counts of sexual offences against children under the age of 13.
The abuse took place between 2013 and 2020 and one victim was four years old when it began, Truro Crown Court heard.
Judge Robert Linford also placed Murray on the sex offenders register permanently.
Murray had previously admitted eight counts of rape of a child under 13, five sexual assaults, four counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in a sexual act, assault by penetration, voyeurism and four of making indecent images of children.
He was arrested initially last year for the possession and distribution of indecent images by police officers investigating online child abuse, the court heard.
He was also made subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 20 years.