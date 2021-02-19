PC jailed for sex act with woman in Cornwall police station
A policeman who took part in a sex act with a crime victim in a disabled toilet at his police station has been jailed for 10 months.
PC Christopher Wilson, 44, from Saltash, Cornwall, invited the woman to the toilet via text in 2018, saying it was "naughty" and "exciting".
Wilson pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office in November at Exeter Crown Court.
Devon and Cornwall Police said his actions were "wholly inappropriate".
The court heard the woman was reporting a crime when Wilson approached her, asking if she wanted to "get with a man in uniform".
She followed him into the unisex disabled toilet at the police station in Launceston, Cornwall, where they had oral sex, Exeter Crown Court heard.
'Power imbalance'
Sentencing, Judge Timothy Rose told Wilson he had strayed "comprehensively" from his duty.
"The simple fact is that you wanted it to happen - this was all about your personal sexual gratification," he said.
"There was a power imbalance - she was a victim of domestic violence and you were an officer in uniform, at your place of work and in a position of authority."
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Steve Parker said Wilson's case was a "rare" example of an officer failing to meet the force's high standards.
"A police officer has a privileged role in being responsible for the safeguarding of vulnerable people," he said.
"All police officers are expected to abide by the Code of Ethics and ensure the highest standards of ethical behaviour, this has evidently not been the case on this occasion."
Mr Parker said Wilson would now face the consequences of his "wholly inappropriate and illegal" actions.