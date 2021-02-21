BBC News

Cornwall reservoir murder victim is named

image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionEdward Hinds was found dead with a suspected stab wound at the reservoir

A man found dead at a reservoir with a suspected stab wound has been named by police as 37-year-old Edward Hinds.

Mr Hinds, from the Midlands, had been staying in Lelant, Cornwall, for a few weeks before his body was found at Drift Reservoir near Penzance.

Police were called to the reservoir at 16:00 GMT on Thursday after reports of a body in the water.

A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to this death remains in police custody.

Mr Hinds, who had a suspected stab wound to the chest, was declared dead at the scene said police.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Insp Steve Hambly, said he was "particularly keen" to hear from anyone who knew Mr Hinds or who had come into contact with him in Cornwall.

Police also want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at the reservoir between Monday 15 and Thursday 18 February.

image captionPolice want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at the reservoir

