Cornwall reservoir body: Man charged with murder

Published
image copyrightDevon and Cornwall Police
image captionEdward Hinds was found dead with a suspected stab wound at the reservoir

A man has been charged with murder after a body was found at a reservoir in west Cornwall.

The body of Edward Hinds, 37, from the Midlands, was found with a suspected stab wound at Drift Reservoir, near Penzance, on 18 February.

Mr Hinds had been staying in Lelant for a few weeks before his body was found.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Nigel Honey, 50, of no fixed address, had been charged and was due to appear at Truro Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Police were called to the reservoir following reports a body had been seen in the water.

Mr Hinds was confirmed dead at the scene.

image captionMr Hinds was declared dead at the scene after his body was found at the reservoir

